Mumbai News: Advisory Issued To Prevent Heatstroke As Temperature Rises In City

Mumbai: As temperatures continue to rise in Mumbai, the state health department has issued an advisory to combat the threat of heatstroke among citizens. Health institutions have been directed to implement necessary measures and conduct surveys to monitor heat-related illnesses.

According to reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is currently experiencing maximum temperatures reaching 35 degrees celsius, with forecasts indicating a potential further rise in mercury levels. The civic body has issued a warning, urging citizens to adhere to precautionary measures.

Heatstroke, a severe heat-related emergency, occurs when the body fails to regulate its internal temperature due to prolonged exposure to heat. Officials emphasise the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fainting occur. Recommendations include the consumption of oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and homemade drinks like lassi, lime water, and buttermilk to aid in rehydration.

An official highlighted the ongoing heatstroke survey conducted annually since March 1, now facilitated through the IHIP-NPCCHH portal. Alarming statistics reveal 3,191 recorded cases of heatstroke and 22 confirmed deaths between March and August 2023, with Raigad reporting the highest incidence (412) followed by Pune (409), Nagpur (362), Wardha (340), Chandrapur (198), Latur (190), Thane (156) and Mumbai (155).

Risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Anticipating a surge in cases, state health officials have issued alerts and advisories, stressing the importance of hydration, wearing light clothing, and consuming high-protein foods to mitigate the impact of heatwaves.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad from Sir JJ Hospital warns of the serious repercussions of heatwaves on the human body, emphasising the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Symptoms include altered mental status, seizures, and loss of consciousness, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

To enhance public awareness, the advisory recommends the utilisation of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials and community-level awareness initiatives. A standardised public health advisory, incorporating preventive measures, has been provided for dissemination.