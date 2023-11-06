Mumbai News: Adulterated Sweets, Edible Oil Worth ₹1.64 Lakh Seized By FDA

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali, the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has raided three establishments in the western suburbs and seized adulterated sweets and edible oil worth ₹1,64,655. A senior official, who was part of the raiding team, said they have collected the samples of the seized materials and sent them to laboratories for testing.

Following a tip-off, the agency impounded refined sunflower oil and RBD palmolein oil worth ₹1,07,120 from Pragati Oil Mill in Sakinaka, mawa worth ₹52,270 from Brijwasi Mawawala in Borivali, and used cooking oil and RBD palmolein oil valued at ₹5,265 from Mangaldeep foods in Sakinaka. “We are also tracking mawa coming from Gujarat as most of the adulterated or spurious mawa is being exported from Gujarat through trucks, buses or trains. Last year, we had caught such consignments,” informed the official.

FDA launches an all-out inspection drive across all sweet shops

Given the trend of an increase in adulterated and substandard food materials flooding markets during the festive season, the FDA has initiated an inspection drive covering all sweets shops in Mumbai. “We had received several complaints regarding manufacturing and sale of adulterated milk products. Moreover, we got a tip-off following which three teams were deputed, who carried out raids in zones 12 and 7 of the city,” said the official.

FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Shailesh Adhav said, “Products were seized for reasons such as label contravention and storage in unhygienic condition, and suspected to be substandard.” The drive will continue and appropriate actions will be taken against those who violate norms and regulations, he warned.

