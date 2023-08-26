Mumbai News: Adani Group Offers ₹5,000 Cr for Purandar Airport Land Acquisition

Adani group | Wikimedia

Mumbai: The Adani Group is prepared to provide Rs 5,000 crore for land acquisition for the Purandar Airport project, according to Industries Minister Uday Samant. During an interaction with journalists in Pune, Samant stated that progress on the airport had been hindered due to the government's current inability to allocate such a substantial sum immediately. Consequently, the Adani Group has proposed this arrangement.

Read Also New Integrated Terminal Building At Pune Airport Set To Open In October

Meeting on the issue likely soon

No decision has been finalised on this matter yet. However, a meeting on this issue is likely to take place very soon, the minister informed. When pressed for further details, he expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved within two months.

The initiative for a new airport in Purandar, located in Pune district, gained momentum under the current administration in the state led by CM Eknath Shinde. As soon as he assumed power, CM Shinde initiated the land acquisition process. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also appealed to the public to support the project during a program in Jejuri, Pune district. Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stressed the need for a second airport for Pune during a recent event in Pune.

The progress of the Purandar Airport project had been delayed due to land acquisition challenges arising from resistance by local farmers. The government intends to offer increased compensation to address this issue.

Clearances obtained for airport

The airport has already obtained clearances from both the central and state governments. To expedite the process, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting in the third week of August. Pune urgently requires a new airport as the current facility serves as an airfield for the Indian Air Force, which intends to introduce additional squadrons. Establishing a separate infrastructure is crucial for commencing direct international flights. While Pune does have an international airport, it faces capacity limitations and is classified as a 'restricted international airport' due to its status as an Air Force base.

The proposed Purandar Airport, also known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport, is situated approximately 45 km from the city. A ring road connecting the prospective airport with Pune's major industrial establishments is also in the planning stages. The proposed airport site encompasses around 2,400 hectares in the Purandar taluka. The airport is a joint venture, with CIDCO holding a 51% stake, MADC holding 19%, and the MIDC and PMRDA sharing the remaining 30% stake. The Purandar Airport project envisions serving as both a passenger and cargo hub, featuring two parallel 4 km long airstrips and a dedicated cargo terminal.

Read Also Adani Group Portfolio EBITDA Grows 42% In Q1FY24

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)