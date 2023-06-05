Mumbai News: Adani Electricity Issues A Note After 9-Hour Power Outage In Some Parts On Sunday

Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity has issued a note following a 9-hour power outage experienced in certain parts of Mumbai on Sunday. The company stated that it has made sufficient power purchase arrangements to meet the increasing demand in the city.

Adani Electricity expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the power interruptions, which occurred in some areas serviced by the company. These interruptions are more likely to happen during the summer peak demand and the monsoon season, when the city faces intermittent flooding.

While Mumbai benefits from an underground electricity distribution network, it also presents its own challenges. The extensive infrastructure work currently taking place in Mumbai has resulted in damaged electric cables during digging and excavation. These cable damages tend to develop faults more frequently during the summer and monsoon seasons, leading to interruptions in the power supply.

Adani Electricity emphasized its dedication to addressing these issues, with teams working tirelessly to resolve them. Every complaint is being treated as a top priority, and efforts are being made to improve response times and minimize disruptions for customers. Temporary supply restoration is being facilitated through the deployment of DG Sets.

The time taken to restore supply may vary, with the majority of affected customers typically seeing their supply restored within 30 minutes. However, some customers may experience longer interruptions depending on the nature and complexity of the problem. Adani Electricity is continuously striving to improve its response time and ensure prompt resolutions.

Regarding their call center, Adani Electricity's helpline numbers are operational 24/7, with 90% of calls being answered within 20 seconds. However, during supply interruptions, the volume of calls may increase, leading to occasional higher waiting times. To provide additional support, customers have the option to register complaints through various channels, including the website: www.adanielectricity.com, ChatBot, mobile app, WhatsApp, and missed call service.

In order to enhance customer support, Adani Electricity is expanding its helpline capacity, deploying additional staff, and exploring alternative communication channels. The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable electricity services and resolving any issues promptly for its valued customers.