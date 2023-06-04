Mumbai News: Major power failure hits Kandivali West; supply restored after 9-hour outage

Representational image |

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd faced a major power failure in the Kandivali West area of Mumbai, leaving residents without electricity for a grueling 9 hours. The disruption was caused by multiple faults occurring in the 11Kv sub-station, according to an official spokesperson from the company.

While the power interruption affected parts of Kandivali West, the company ensured that critical establishments remained unaffected. Adani Electricity promptly arranged DG (Diesel Generator) sets to minimize the impact on customers and swiftly restored supply to the majority of affected residents.

An Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd spokesperson stated, "Multiple faults occurred in the 11Kv sub-station, resulting in power interruptions for customers in parts of Kandivali West. However, we prioritised uninterrupted service for critical establishments and swiftly restored power to the majority of customers by deploying DG sets. We are pleased to announce that the power has now been fully restored in the area."