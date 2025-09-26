 Mumbai News: Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra

Mumbai News: Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra

The cafe procures various materials from different vendors, and the manager is responsible for paying them.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra |

Actor Jibraan Khan’s cafe manager has allegedly embezzled Rs.34.99 lakh. On September 24, the Bandra Police registered a case against the manager, Ajay Singh Rawat, 31, for allegedly cheating.

According to the FIR, the complainant, actor Jibraan Khan, 32, lives in the Jyoti Sadan building on 28th Street, Bandra West. He owns a cafe called 'Grounded Cafe' on BJ Road near Mount Mary, Bandra West. Ajay Singh Rawat has been working as the manager of this cafe since 2022. Customers pay both in cash and online. The cash received daily is supposed to be deposited in the bank by the manager the following day. However, Rawat deposited only Rs.79.67 lakh in the bank and allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs.34.99 lakh.

The cafe procures various materials from different vendors, and the manager is responsible for paying them. However, for some time, the vendors had not been receiving payment for the goods supplied. On September 19, the cafe’s store manager, Pramod, informed Jibraan Khan that vendors were complaining about non-payment. At that time, Ajay Rawat was on leave. On September 22, when Rawat returned from his village, Jibraan questioned him about the vendors’ unpaid bills, but Rawat gave vague answers. This raised Jibraan’s suspicions.

Jibraan then asked his chartered accountant (CA) to audit the cafe’s accounts. The audit of the financial year from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, revealed shocking facts. In the past year, the cafe had done business worth Rs.1.14 crore, but only Rs.79.67 lakh had been deposited in the bank. Rawat had allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs.34.99 lakh. Following this discovery, Jibraan Khan filed a complaint against Rawat with the Bandra Police. He also told the police that Rawat had embezzled money during the period from April to September. A case has been registered under Section 316 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Ajay Rawat.

FPJ Shorts
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over Abhishek Sharma's Name Mix-Up Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over Abhishek Sharma's Name Mix-Up Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Read Also
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction For Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...
article-image

Jibraan Khan is the son of actor Arjun Feroz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the famous TV series Mahabharat. Due to the similarity of his name with actor Feroz Khan, he changed his name to Arjun professionally on the suggestion of B. R. Chopra and Rahi Masoom Raza, the director and writer of Mahabharat, respectively.

Jibraan Khan began his career as a child artist. He played the character Krish in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and also acted in Bade Dilwala (1999), Kyo Ki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta (2001), Rishtey (2002) and other films. He played the character Dhruv in B. R. Chopra’s television series Vishnu Purana. He played the lead role in the film 'Ishq Vishq Rebound', released in 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: Over 50 Senior Medical Posts In BMC Colleges Set To Vacate; BJP Leaders Demand...

Mumbai News: Over 50 Senior Medical Posts In BMC Colleges Set To Vacate; BJP Leaders Demand...