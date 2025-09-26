Mumbai News: Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra

Actor Jibraan Khan’s Cafe Manager Booked For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh In Bandra |

Actor Jibraan Khan’s cafe manager has allegedly embezzled Rs.34.99 lakh. On September 24, the Bandra Police registered a case against the manager, Ajay Singh Rawat, 31, for allegedly cheating.

According to the FIR, the complainant, actor Jibraan Khan, 32, lives in the Jyoti Sadan building on 28th Street, Bandra West. He owns a cafe called 'Grounded Cafe' on BJ Road near Mount Mary, Bandra West. Ajay Singh Rawat has been working as the manager of this cafe since 2022. Customers pay both in cash and online. The cash received daily is supposed to be deposited in the bank by the manager the following day. However, Rawat deposited only Rs.79.67 lakh in the bank and allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs.34.99 lakh.

The cafe procures various materials from different vendors, and the manager is responsible for paying them. However, for some time, the vendors had not been receiving payment for the goods supplied. On September 19, the cafe’s store manager, Pramod, informed Jibraan Khan that vendors were complaining about non-payment. At that time, Ajay Rawat was on leave. On September 22, when Rawat returned from his village, Jibraan questioned him about the vendors’ unpaid bills, but Rawat gave vague answers. This raised Jibraan’s suspicions.

Jibraan then asked his chartered accountant (CA) to audit the cafe’s accounts. The audit of the financial year from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, revealed shocking facts. In the past year, the cafe had done business worth Rs.1.14 crore, but only Rs.79.67 lakh had been deposited in the bank. Rawat had allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs.34.99 lakh. Following this discovery, Jibraan Khan filed a complaint against Rawat with the Bandra Police. He also told the police that Rawat had embezzled money during the period from April to September. A case has been registered under Section 316 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Ajay Rawat.

Jibraan Khan is the son of actor Arjun Feroz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the famous TV series Mahabharat. Due to the similarity of his name with actor Feroz Khan, he changed his name to Arjun professionally on the suggestion of B. R. Chopra and Rahi Masoom Raza, the director and writer of Mahabharat, respectively.

Jibraan Khan began his career as a child artist. He played the character Krish in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and also acted in Bade Dilwala (1999), Kyo Ki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta (2001), Rishtey (2002) and other films. He played the character Dhruv in B. R. Chopra’s television series Vishnu Purana. He played the lead role in the film 'Ishq Vishq Rebound', released in 2024.