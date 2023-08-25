Mumbai News: Activist Seeks Height Restriction For Dahi Handi

File

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the “commercialisation of the pious Hindu festival” dahi handi, activist Swati Patil has requested the state government to form a committee to ensure that there are lesser tiers of human pyramids so that fatal mishaps can be prevented. In her letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, she averred that it's the state's responsibility to stop increasing “marketing” of the spirited festival.

“From Mathura to all parts of India, dahi handi is celebrated like a religious and pious festival. Only in Maharashtra, do we see such commercialisation. The festival has been reduced to a show with increasing commercialisation and a competition made out of a religious festival,” she underlined.

Highlighting the loss of lives every year during dahi handi, Patil said, “Last year, some people lost their lives while others met with severe injuries. Is giving compensation enough? Can monetary compensation make up for the life lost?” Instead of doing something about it, it was like the government was supervising it, she underscored, urging that the festival be played with piety.

Meetings over the issue underway

When the FPJ contacted the CM's office, a person said that meetings over the issue were underway and a decision will be taken in a few days. Similarly, Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti Abhishek Surve Advisor said, “It is the right of anyone to write a letter. We have been working with the government towards the security of govindas and asking them to get insurance cover.” Last week, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) informing about various insurance covers, ranging from ₹1 lakh-₹10 lakh, applicable to govindas.

Dahi handi is celebrated a day after 'Krishna janmashtami' to relive Lord Krishna's acts of stealing curd and butter from a pot which his mother would tie at a height so that he could not get the same. Each year, dahi handi mandals replicate the same and govindas (those forming pyramids) attempt to break the record of the number of tiers of human pyramids.

Read Also Mumbai To Hold International Tourism Festival In January 2024

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)