Mumbai News: Activist Anjali Damania Detained Outside Chhagan Bhujbal's Residence |

Mumbai: The Santacruz police detained activist Anjali Damania on Saturday for trying to address the media outside NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal's residence. She was released after four hours, following which she held a press conference. The police said she was detained under sections 68 (person bound to conform to reasonable orders of police) and 69 (power of police officer to restrain, remove) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Bhujbal is a leader in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group. During his rally at Ambad on Friday, he had said that 60% OBC voters support the BJP and warned of consequences if the Maratha community tried to shift reservations to themselves alone.

Damania Alleges Bhujbal Delivered Provocative Speeches

Alleging that Bhujbal delivered a provocative speech during this meeting, Damania had planned a significant disclosure to the media outside the leader's house. En route, she was intercepted and detained by the Mumbai police. She said, Chhagan Bhujbal recently made a statement that he has not eaten others' food but relies on his hard work. This statement bothered me, and I wanted to disclose information about it.

She added, Dorin Fernandes, aged 78, has three autistic sons. After her husband passed away, she entered into a redevelopment deal with Raheja builder for her bungalow in Santacruz West. The deal was finalised, with the builder promising her five flats. Without informing her, Raheja sold the bungalow to a firm owned by Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal. The bungalow was later demolished and replaced with a highrise building, but Fernandes received nothing. I wanted to show this to the media. However, the Santacruz police detained me.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-9 Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed the detention and said she was released at 11.30 am after completing the legal process.

