Mumbai News: 71-Year-Old Woman Booked For Hiding Her Nepali Citizenship | Representative Image

Mumbai: Airport authorities have filed a case against a 71-year-old woman named Chandrika Kumari R. Nair for allegedly hiding her Nepali citizenship while attempting to use an Indian Aadhaar card to travel to Nepal. The case was filed under sections 419 (cheating), and 420(cheating and dishonestly) of the IPC Act.

Wing in-charge initiated inquiry after seeing her marriage certificate

On September 20, at 9 am, Chandrika Kumari R. Nair, a 71-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, arrived at Mumbai International Airport for her departure to Nepal. She presented her Aadhar card and boarding pass at the immigration officer's counter. The officer requested additional government documents, and she provided a marriage certificate along with a certificate of her marriage to a Nepali individual. Suspecting her Nepali citizenship, the wing in-charge initiated an inquiry. Upon investigation, it was revealed that she had married Ishwar Bahaddur, a Nepali citizen, in India.

In 1984, Ishwar left her in India and went to Nepal with their two children.

In 2004, Chandrika Kumari married Rajiv Nair, a resident of Kerala. However, she frequently traveled to Nepal to visit her children. While she has become a Nepali citizen, it has allowed her to travel to Nepal easily, but she has not relinquished her Indian citizenship. On September 20, she attempted to travel from Mumbai to Kathmandu using her Indian government identity card, prompting the immigration officer to file a case against her for cheating.