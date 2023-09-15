Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Trying To Travel With Fake Passport | Representative Image

Mumbai: Airport authorities have filed a case against a man for allegedly trying to travel to the Middle East with a falsified passport. The Anti-Terrorist Squad has issued a lookout notice against him and the case was lodged at Sahar police station on August 12. The accused has been identified as Mohmmed Yousuf Mohmmed Ibrahim (51), hailing from Bhopal.

On August 11, at 8pm, Mohmmed Ibrahim was departing for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Mumbai. Upon arriving at Mumbai International Airport, he presented his passport, boarding pass, and flight ticket at immigration for verification. The investigation revealed that the ATS had issued a lookout notice against him in 2018, and he possessed two passports.

Acucsed Made Multiple Fake Passports

The first was issued in Saudi Arabia in 2018, while the second was obtained in Mumbai in 2022. Both passports listed his palace of birth as Nanded, Maharashtra. However, the third passport, which he submitted at the immigration counter for inspection, indicated his place of birth as Parasi Wada, Gujrat. Additionally, his date of birth, relatives’ names and signature had been altered. In 2006 in Bhiwadi, a case was registered against him.

Mohmmed Ibrahim made his first passport before the ATS case was registered, which was valid until 2016. Subsequently, he resorted to obtaining new passports by seeking court permission each time he wished to travel abroad. He wanted to avoid this process, so he resorted to using a fake voter ID to obtain a fraudulent passport with 10- year validity. This fake passport was issued from the passport office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in September 2023. His attempt to travel to Saudi Arabia with this fake passport was foiled when immigration officers caught him, and registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC along with 12 of the Passport Act at Sahar police station.

Mohmmed Ibrahim is also the main accused in the riots over the construction of Kotter Gate police station on July 5, 2006, and was absconding in a case registered since 2006. And the police issued a lookout notice in July 2018 while he was returning from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai. He was arrested at the airport and sent to jail.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man Deported From Saudi Arabia For Travelling With Fake DOB On Passport

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)