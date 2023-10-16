Mumbai News: 70-Yr-Old Meningioma Patient Gets New Lease Of Life With Cyberknife Radiation Therapy

HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre. |

Mumbai: Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer ‘Frontal Temporal Lobe Meningioma’, which led her to lose vision in the left eye, a 70-year-old woman from Jammu residing in Navi Mumbai was successfully treated by CyberKnife radiation therapy, at HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre.

The therapy uses a combination of real-time imaging and pre-treatment planning to target the affected areas while sparing healthy tissues. It is an uncommon type of cancer and occurs 0.1-0.2% of the population.

Meningioma is a tumour that grows from the meninges which are protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

According to Dr Shyam Shrivastav, a radiation oncologist, who headed the doctors’ team, the elderly patient was diagnosed with a case of frontal lobe meningioma in the brain. Considering the patient’s age, it was difficult to conduct surgery.

What is Cyberknife Radiation Therapy?

“We opted for the Cyberknife-based radiation therapy, which is highly precise and reproducible. This dose should be delivered with the linear accelerators so that the tumour will not be missed else it can cause damage to nearby organs,” he explained.

He further said that this robotic-based radiation therapy helps to concentrate the radiation area on the tumour. “We provide radiation five times (fractions) to the patient within one week and she responded well to the treatment,” Dr Shrivastava added. Moreover, the patient’s eyesight has been recovered by 60% with timely follow-ups.

“I am thankful to doctors for giving me a new lease of life. The expert consultation and the radiation therapy is the only option to recover fast with minimal complications,” she said.

