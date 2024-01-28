Mumbai News: 70-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹31.5 Lakh In Defrauding Case; FIR Registered

Representative photo

Mumbai: The police have initiated legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against an individual accused of defrauding a complainant of ₹31.35 lakh.

The complainant, 70-year-old Govind Gupta, alleges that he was deceived by a person named Ganesh Patekar, who posed as a close associate of government ministers, promising Gupta a cyber security-related government contract.

The defrauding case

According to information from the Azad Maidan police, Gupta states in his complaint that his acquaintance, Hiralal Wadkar, introduced him to Patekar, claiming Patekar had influential connections with government leaders in Mumbai and Delhi. Patekar assured Gupta of his ability to secure a cyber security contract by leveraging his purported connections with the Home Minister and senior police officials.

Patekar requested money from Gupta to facilitate a meeting with these high-ranking officials. In February 2023, Patekar, along with Wadkar and another individual named Sanjay Sonawane, visited Gupta's office. They informed Gupta about a residential flat in Cuffe Parade, claiming it was under the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, New Delhi, and would soon be auctioned. Patekar proposed buying the flat and selling it for a profit, which would be shared among themselves.

Victim realized he was duped

As the scheme unfolded, Patekar informed Gupta about his daughter's illness, requesting funds for her treatment. Gupta provided ₹30 lakh in cash in multiple installments and purchased a mobile phone worth ₹1.35 lakh for Patekar. However, complications arose, and Gupta, realizing he was being deceived, started demanding his money back.

In June 2023, Patekar sent four cheques to Gupta, but they bounced due to insufficient funds. Faced with the returned cheques, Gupta reported the incident to Azad Maidan Police. An FIR has been registered against Patekar under sections 406(criminal breach of trust), 419(cheats by personation), and 420(cheating )of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway to address the fraudulent activities.