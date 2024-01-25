 Mumbai News: Andheri Police Nab Duo For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹1.25 Crore
Probe revealed that accused sold the received goods to various builders without making the payments.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Andheri police have arrested two suppliers for duping a steel businessman and his company of 1.25 crore. The accused, Mohammad Imran Haji Nabal Ali and Shoaib Ismail Khan, have been remanded to police custody by the local Andheri court.

The complainant, Hardik Kiriti Doshi, who runs a steel trading company Janhvi Steel Private Limited in Telli Galli, Andheri, lost the money due to the fraudulent activities orchestrated by the accused duo, who were occasionally working for the company as suppliers, police said. Doshi had initially received legitimate orders through the India Mart online platform from MI Trading Company, owned by Mohammad Mohammad Shoaib. However, subsequent orders, totaling ₹1.25 crore, went unpaid, leading to suspicions and an investigation by the affected company.

Investigations reveal frauds conducted by the duo

The investigation revealed that the accused duo duped Doshi’s company by selling the received goods to various builders without making the required payments. Moreover, it was uncovered that the duo had executed similar fraudulent schemes against other steel businessmen, accumulating goods worth crores of rupees without fulfilling their financial obligations. Consequently, two additional fraud cases have been registered against them in Panvel police station.

