Mumbai News: 58-Year-Old Crushed To Death On His Way To Work

Mumbai: A 58-year-old man, who worked as a waiter at the Godrej Industries in Vikhroli, was killed in a road accident on Sunday morning. On the day of the mishap, Jitendra Gupta, a resident of Ghatkopar, left for his workplace at around 6.25am.

According to Vikas, who is the victim's son and works at the same canteen, that their workplace is at a walking distance of 30 minutes from their residence. At around 7.10 am, he received a call from his father's number. “The caller asked me if I knew Jitendra Gupta. I told he is my father. Then, the caller said that he had met with an accident near the Godrej company. Me and my brother rushed to the spot to find my father lying in a pool of blood,” said Vikas in his police statement.

Severe head injuries

Jitendra had sustained grievous injuries on his forehead and the back of his head. With the help of locals, both the brothers took him to the Rajawadi Hospital in an auto. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival and simultaneously alerted the Tilak Nagar police. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the Gupta family and subsequently a first information report (FIR) was filed against the unknown person.

Talking to the FPJ, Vikas said, “It's a difficult time for us as we are suffering financially as well. We have not got any call from the police identifying the person who did this to my father.” Meanwhile, the police are yet to gather any substantial details of the offending driver.

A case has been registered under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person), 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or police station) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

