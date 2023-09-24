Thane News: 2 Back-To-Back Accidents Near Jupiter Hospital Rocks City

Prashant Narvekar

Two separate road accidents rocked Thane city in the early hours of Sunday. The accidents took place at the divider opposite Jupiter Hospital at Eastern Express Highway near Viviana Mall.

The first accident involved a two-wheeler, which rammed into the divider at about 12:45 am. The rider sustained head injuries, while the pillion was had minor injuries. While the passersby rushed the two to the Jupiter Hospital, they left soon after receiving treatment for their injuries. No police was registered. According to PSI Suresh Lote from Vartak Nagar Police Station, the two said they would continue to receive treatment at a different hospital.

Prashant Narvekar

The second accident involved a vehicle from a cab-hailing company. The cab carrying three passengers collided at the same divider at about 3 am, just a few hours after the first accident. The driver fled the scene and the three passengers were taken to Jupiter Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

None of the injured in both the accidents were identified. The divider, where the accidents happened, was installed earlier this month. However, back to back accidents at the spot within a matter of few hours has raised concerns about structure.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)