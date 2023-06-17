Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends

Representative Image | FPJ

A 50-year-old man was killed in an accident on June 15 when he allegedly went for a ride with his friends. A complaint has been registered by the Samata Nagar police against one Nova Fernandes on the complaint of the victim Sahil Kazve’s father Sunil. As per the complaint, Fernandes was driving the car and hit a tree near Thakur Chowk, Kandivali East.

Police register case

The people sitting at the back sustained some minor injuries and Fernandes was also injured. He called his mother to tell her about the incident and said that Sahil was grievously injured, profusely bleeding and unconscious. Passers-by admitted both to Shatabdi Hospital. However, After Sahil was pronounced dead. The police said they are investigating the matter and have registered a case.

