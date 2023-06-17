 Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends

Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends

The police said they are investigating the matter and have registered a case.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

A 50-year-old man was killed in an accident on June 15 when he allegedly went for a ride with his friends. A complaint has been registered by the Samata Nagar police against one Nova Fernandes on the complaint of the victim Sahil Kazve’s father Sunil. As per the complaint, Fernandes was driving the car and hit a tree near Thakur Chowk, Kandivali East.

Police register case

The people sitting at the back sustained some minor injuries and Fernandes was also injured. He called his mother to tell her about the incident and said that Sahil was grievously injured, profusely bleeding and unconscious. Passers-by admitted both to Shatabdi Hospital. However, After Sahil was pronounced dead. The police said they are investigating the matter and have registered a case.

Read Also
Girgaon Accident: Victim Was Returning After Celebrating His Birthday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends

Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Car Hits Tree During Joyride With Friends

Mumbai Court Acquits Man Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Court Acquits Man Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Under POCSO Act

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

FPJ Dialogue: Principal Advisor To CM Reveals State's Infrastructure Roadmap & Expressway Plans

FPJ Dialogue: Principal Advisor To CM Reveals State's Infrastructure Roadmap & Expressway Plans

Mumbai: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Saves The Day

Mumbai: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Saves The Day