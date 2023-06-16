Girgaon Accident: Victim Was Returning After Celebrating His Birthday

Akbar Khan, 38, who was killed in the collision with a car on Wednesday 5.15am at Girgaon Chowpatty, was returning with his friend Kiran Khan after celebrating his birthday. Kiran Khan, too, was killed in the accident. The car was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who has been booked along with his father, who works with a bank.

Khan’s niece, Tasreen Begum told the FPJ that when Khan did not return home till Wednesday morning, his wife Shagufta called him and was assured that he would reach home within five minutes.

Road mishap in the wee hours

At 5.15am, while taking a right turn from Cafe Ideal’s signal, Khan was hit by the oncoming Honda Accord. The teenage driver’s father had bought the car in May for ₹1.65 lakh and it is still in the name of the first owner.

According to sources in the police, the speed of the Honda was around 120kmph, which caused the boy to lose control. A notice under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 41 has been issued to his father, who had recently undergone surgery. A report of the incident has been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Khan worked as a watchman in a building named Dudhwala Complex, and he lived on Shuklaji Street. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Adil, 14, and Hasan, 18.