Mumbai News: 50-Year-Old Held For Flashing Minors In Kandivali

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his private parts to minor girls in Laljipada area in Kandivali West, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Sabhajeet Yadav, was held after a woman recorded his act of flashing on Sunday afternoon and approached police, the Kandivali police official said.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment and other offences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor

Meanwhile, teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the premises of a coaching class here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said.

The teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.