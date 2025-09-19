Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Paralysed Man Walks Again After High-Risk Cervical Spine Surgery At J J Hospital

Umesh Ware walks independently after a successful cervical spine surgery at J J Hospital, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from Buldhana, who had been paralysed due to cervical spine tuberculosis, has regained the ability to walk after a complex surgery at J J Hospital, Byculla. The successful operation comes as the state-run hospital celebrates its 180th anniversary, marking another milestone achievement.

Critical Condition and Misdiagnosis

The patient, identified as Umesh Ware, had been suffering from neck pain for several years. A misdiagnosis delayed treatment, and his condition worsened when the infection spread, decomposing a cervical bone near his neck. One day, Ware collapsed suddenly, losing all movement in his hands and legs. Bedridden for months, he was unable to perform even basic activities without assistance.

Referral to J J Hospital

Doctors in Buldhana referred Ware to J J Hospital, where his condition was declared critical. “The disease had compressed his nerves and completely destroyed one bone, leaving his arms and legs non-functional. He was brought to us on a stretcher,” explained Dr. Kushal Gohil from the Orthopedic Department.

High-Risk Surgery Undertaken

A specialised team of surgeons decided to attempt a high-risk microscopic spinal decompression and plating fixation surgery. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Hospital Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, guidance of Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Surase, and supervision of Department Head Dr. Nadir Shah, Unit Head Dr. Sangeet Gawale, and Head of Anesthesia Dr. Usha Badole.

Immediate Results and Rehabilitation

The results were immediate. “Within 24 hours of surgery, we noticed movement in his hands and legs. With gradual rehabilitation, he can now stand and walk again,” said Dr. Gohil.

Patient Expresses Gratitude

Ware, who works as an office boy, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the hospital’s orthopaedic team. “I was brought here on a stretcher, unable to move. Today, I can walk again. After being bedridden for so many months, I can finally return to my daily routine without depending on anyone,” he said.

180 Years of Medical Excellence

As JJ Hospital completes 180 years of service, the case stands as a symbol of its continued excellence in public healthcare and advanced medical interventions.

