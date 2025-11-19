 Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

A total of 28 buildings at Vikhroli Parksite are undergoing redevelopment, all classified as C-1 category and declared most dangerous. Of the nine dangerous buildings in the first phase, five had already been vacated earlier, with construction of the proposed S-3 building having progressed up to 13 floors out of a total of 23.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment |

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a redevelopment of civic-own buildings at Vikhroli Parksite. This redevelopment project, planned to be executed in two phases, will be entirely undertaken by the municipal corporation for the first time. As part of the first phase, three buildings were vacated on Tuesday.

A total of 28 buildings at Vikhroli Parksite are undergoing redevelopment, all classified as C-1 category and declared most dangerous. Of the nine dangerous buildings in the first phase, five had already been vacated earlier, with construction of the proposed S-3 building having progressed up to 13 floors out of a total of 23. The three buildings vacated on Tuesday are scheduled for demolition in the near future.

Read Also
'Wanted' On Duty: Mumbai Police Constable Sacked After Disappearing For 1,162 Days
article-image

"These buildings housed 67 tenants. To ensure minimal disruption, the affected tenants have been temporarily relocated to reserved apartments for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) at Oberoi Realty in Bhandup. Upon completion of the redevelopment project, tenants will receive new apartments at Vikhroli Parksite, with 405 sq. ft. of area on ownership basis, replacing their existing 280 sq. ft. units," said a civic official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment
Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment
Indian Football Team Suffers Shocking Loss To Bangladesh In Asian Cup Qualifiers
Indian Football Team Suffers Shocking Loss To Bangladesh In Asian Cup Qualifiers
Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards
Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards
Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla
Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards

Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards

Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups