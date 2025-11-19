Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment |

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a redevelopment of civic-own buildings at Vikhroli Parksite. This redevelopment project, planned to be executed in two phases, will be entirely undertaken by the municipal corporation for the first time. As part of the first phase, three buildings were vacated on Tuesday.

A total of 28 buildings at Vikhroli Parksite are undergoing redevelopment, all classified as C-1 category and declared most dangerous. Of the nine dangerous buildings in the first phase, five had already been vacated earlier, with construction of the proposed S-3 building having progressed up to 13 floors out of a total of 23. The three buildings vacated on Tuesday are scheduled for demolition in the near future.

"These buildings housed 67 tenants. To ensure minimal disruption, the affected tenants have been temporarily relocated to reserved apartments for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) at Oberoi Realty in Bhandup. Upon completion of the redevelopment project, tenants will receive new apartments at Vikhroli Parksite, with 405 sq. ft. of area on ownership basis, replacing their existing 280 sq. ft. units," said a civic official.

