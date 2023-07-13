Mumbai News: 3, Including Woman, Booked For Rape Of Minor On 2 Separate Occasions; Manhunt On | Representative Image

Mumbai Police have registered a case against three persons including a woman, and launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, a case under IPC sections 376, 376(2)(n), 109, and 114 and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered at Kashimira police station, and a hunt to nab the accused trio is on.

Officials said that the minor victim was also threatened and raped on two separate occasions.

Accused resided in the same locality as the minor

The accused woman, identified as Pooja Yadav who lives in the same area where the girl resides, lured the victim to the house of the second accused, identified as Srikant Yadav, where the girl was threatened and raped by him, the police said.

A few days later, the accused woman took the victim to the house of the third accused, identified as Milan Yadav, in the Bhayandar area, where the victim was raped again, they said.

Girl told her family about ordeal after accused moved out

The matter came to light only after the accused, Pooja shifted from the locality, and the girl narrated the ordeal to her family, they added.

Her parents subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused trio. We are further looking into the matter, they added.