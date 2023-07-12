Mumbai Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Blindfolded, Molested & Raped By Neighbour In Ghatkopar

Representative Image |

A 10-year-old girl from Asalpha Village in Ghatkopar was allegedly molested and raped by her 30-year-old neighbour.

The incident happened on June 26 in the afternoon, however the girl didn't mention it to her family members till July 10 out of fear. However, the girl kept behaving unusually, didn't interact with anyone nor did she eat anything properly which propelled the family members into thinking something is wrong.

On Monday after persistently asking her about it, she finally opened up and started telling things one by one.

Minor finally opens up to parents on the crime

The victim is close to her father's sister, a 40-year-old woman, and hence, she told her that their neighbour did something to her. Upon asking further, the girl told her the accused took her to his house one day by telling her he will show her some kind of new game he has brought. When the girl went there, after playing around for a while, he blindfolded her with a piece of cloth then put his private part into her mouth.

The accused has been known to the victim's family for several years now, so family members never suspected him of doing such a horrific thing to their 10-year-old girl, with whom he was very friendly. After hearing the girl, the family approached the police and narrated the entire incident and registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

Molestation & rape complaint filed

The complainant in her statement has alleged that the accused has even raped the minor girl. The accused was arrested and during the interrogation, he confessed to the said crime, said the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggrevated penetrative sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. The accused was presented in front of the court on Wednesday where he was remanded to police custody for three days.