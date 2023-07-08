Mumbai Crime: Police Arrests 29-Year Old For Raping Minor In Malabar Hill

Representative photo | File

Police arrested a 29-year old engineer for rape and manipulation of a minor girl, from Malabar Hill. The accused, Indrajit Guhneogi, originally from Kolkata had befriended the 17 year old and used his knowledge in neuropsychology to manipulate the survivor.

Case details

The Midday reported that Indrajit had noticed the girl crying at Marine Drive, late night on June 23. He approached her and built up a conversation which ended in both of them exchanging phone numbers. When the girl thanked him on Whatsapp the next day, Guhneogi offered her to come over to his place if she needed further help. He shared his location with her.

When in the next couple of days, they met at his house, he took advantage of the girl sexually. On June 26, she blocked his number and shut down due to the trauma. Noticing the sudden change in behaviour, her mother probed the girl until she revealed all that had happened.

The mother promptly filed an FIR with the police, who arrested him from his residence.

Accused was master in human psychology

According to the Midday, a police officer said that Guhneogi has detailed understanding of neuropsychology and has even conducted sessions the same. It is using this knowledge that he trapped the minor.

Charges against Indrajit

The charges against Indrajit are Sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 376 (rape) of the IPC, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as the IT Act.

The police is investigating further to see if he has manipulated more women or not.