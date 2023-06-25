 Mumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured

Mumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured

According to a BMC officer, notices were issued to over 100 housing societies before monsoon asking them to trim the trees in their premises, but no one took the issue seriously.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: An old mango tree  at Malabar Hill fell crushing ten cars on Saturday. According to the BMC, the incident happened at 9.55 am at Walkeshwar Road, opposite Birla High School.  Fortunately, no one was injured. The compound wall of building  where the tree was located was also damaged. Personnel of the  Fire brigade and D ward BMC office employees moved the fallen tree to make way for vehicles.  

According to a BMC officer, notices were issued to over 100 housing  societies before monsoon asking them to trim the trees in their premises, but no one took the issue seriously or informed BMC ward office of any tree in dilapidated condition but people don't take the notices seriously. The civic body has appealed to the cooperate and trim the trees immediately.

Meanwhile, the  IMD On Saturday issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in part of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days. 

Read Also
Pune: Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run By Food Delivery Agent

Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run By Food Delivery Agent

Mumbai: Mephedrone Worth ₹30L Seized; 2 Held

Mumbai: Mephedrone Worth ₹30L Seized; 2 Held

Mumbai: 75-year-old Loses ₹12.63L To WhatsApp 'Suitor'

Mumbai: 75-year-old Loses ₹12.63L To WhatsApp 'Suitor'

Mumbai: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal To Lead OBC Communities

Mumbai: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal To Lead OBC Communities

Mumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured

Mumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured