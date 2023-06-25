Mumbai: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Crushes 10 Cars, None Injured

Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: An old mango tree at Malabar Hill fell crushing ten cars on Saturday. According to the BMC, the incident happened at 9.55 am at Walkeshwar Road, opposite Birla High School. Fortunately, no one was injured. The compound wall of building where the tree was located was also damaged. Personnel of the Fire brigade and D ward BMC office employees moved the fallen tree to make way for vehicles.

According to a BMC officer, notices were issued to over 100 housing societies before monsoon asking them to trim the trees in their premises, but no one took the issue seriously or informed BMC ward office of any tree in dilapidated condition but people don't take the notices seriously. The civic body has appealed to the cooperate and trim the trees immediately.

Meanwhile, the IMD On Saturday issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in part of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days.

