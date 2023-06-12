Pune: Woman killed After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Sahakarnagar |

A 50-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on the autorickshaw she was travelling in in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, a fire official said.

The incident took place around 5 pm near Muktangan School in Sahakarnagar area, he said.

Four women and a boy were travelling in the autorickshaw when a tree fell on it. People in the vicinity managed to rescue three women and the boy, the official said.

The woman who was trapped in the vehicle was eventually pulled out and rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment, he said, adding that auto driver escaped with minor injuries.

