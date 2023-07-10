Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Arrested In UP For Raping, Threatening Woman In Goregaon's Aarey Colony |

Mumbai: A 24-year-old auto driver has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and threatening a 20-year-old woman in a rickshaw in Aarey Colony of Goregaon in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Indrajit Singh. A case has been registered against him under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC Act.

According to the police, the woman was travelling in the accused's rickshaw when he assaulted and raped her, threatening her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Victim's Family Filed Case

After a few days, the woman began to experience bleeding, prompting her family to take her to the hospital. During the examination, the doctor discovered some marks of injury were found, leading the woman to disclose the details of the incident to her family and doctor. Subsequently, her family registered a case at the Aarey Police Station and an investigation was initiated.

Details On The Incident

The victim had gone to her aunty's house in CBD, Belapur, and had booked the rickshaw to return from Belapur to Goregaon. When the rickshaw reached Aarey Colony, the rickshaw driver took the rickshaw to a remote place. Where he physically assaulted, raped and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. Following the crime accused fled to Uttar Pradesh.

The police obtained the rickshaw owner's information and inquired about him. He told that the next day of the incident different driver drove the rickshaw. He provided information that the accused was from Uttar Pradesh. The Aarey Police went to Uttar Pradesh and arrested him on July 9.

Although the incident occurred in May, it has only recently come to light, and the police acted promptly to apprehended the accused.