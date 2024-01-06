Mumbai News: 3 Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Diva Man For Ransom After Dispute Over Money

Mumbai News: 3 Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Diva Man For Ransom After Dispute |

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police arrested three individuals for alleged kidnapping for ransom on Friday. The accused were identified as Khwaja Sohebuddin from Agripada, Aziz Khan from Kurla, and Ashraf Tambe from Ratnagiri.

According to the FIR, Rakesh Kori (42) an Electrician and a mediator in private financial transactions, resides in Diva East. He learned that a Start Deta company, located in Malad East, facilitated money transfers via RTGS. On January 3, an acquaintance informed Kori that a person named Ranjan Kumar Patnaik from Pune intended to transfer money and, as a mediator, Kori would receive a 10% commission.

Following this, Kori contacted Start Deta company, and the company's chief directed him to bring the involved parties to their office and informed Patel ma'am would do work on behalf of the company. Upon arriving at the company's office in Malad East the next day, Kori, accompanied by his friend Lalchand Yadav, Pune's party Ranjan Kumar Patnaik and his friend Durgesh Deshmukh. They met Patel, and following Patel's instructions, they submitted money (which had not been disclosed by the police) to the company's office. Patel assured them that the money would be transferred to the intended party, after which she excused herself to use the restroom and fled away, with her mobile phone remained switched off.

Victim Got Into Fight With Accused

Consequently, they went to the Start Deta company's office to inquire about the transfer, they were informed that the money had been transferred and were asked to leave. As they exited the office, the other involved party members Khwaja Sohebuddin, Aziz Khan, and Ashraf Tambe confronted them. As the argument escalated, the trio physically assaulted them and threatened them that they would not spare them if they would not receive money. The trio booked an Ola and forced Kori and his associates into an Ola cab. Around 9.30 p.m., the driver drove the cab towards outside Andheri.

Kori managed to dial 100 and informed the police about the situation. Upon arrival, the police detained the accused.

Kori filed a case against Khwaja Sohebuddin, Aziz Khan, and Ashraf Tambe under sections 34 (common intention), and 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code at Dindoshi police station on Friday.