Mumbai News: 2nd Zika Virus Case Reported In City

Mumbai: Two days after the detection of three Zika virus cases in Ichalkaranji taluka of Kolhapur district, Mumbai also witnessed its second infection on Tuesday. A 15-year-old girl, a resident of L-Ward (Kurla) has been diagnosed with the infection. The first Zika virus case in Mumbai was reported on August 23, following which a survey in the area was ordered.
The BMC health department stated that the second patient had symptoms of fever and headache since August 20 and was being treated at a private hospital. However, the patient is stable and was shifted to a government hospital on September 5.
All Zika virus-infected patients are now stable
“Appropriate measures have been being taken and all medical health officers have been instructed to continue the survey of Zika-affected areas,” said an official. All patients detected until now are stable and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV).
Symptoms:
Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, headache
Self-limiting disease
80% affected persons are asymptomatic
Those with comorbidities likely to develop severe infections
Testing facility available at KEM hospital
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)