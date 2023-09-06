Mumbai News: 2nd Zika Virus Case Reported In City | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Two days after the detection of three Zika virus cases in Ichalkaranji taluka of Kolhapur district, Mumbai also witnessed its second infection on Tuesday. A 15-year-old girl, a resident of L-Ward (Kurla) has been diagnosed with the infection. The first Zika virus case in Mumbai was reported on August 23, following which a survey in the area was ordered.

The BMC health department stated that the second patient had symptoms of fever and headache since August 20 and was being treated at a private hospital. However, the patient is stable and was shifted to a government hospital on September 5.

All Zika virus-infected patients are now stable

“Appropriate measures have been being taken and all medical health officers have been instructed to continue the survey of Zika-affected areas,” said an official. All patients detected until now are stable and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Symptoms:

Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, headache

Self-limiting disease

80% affected persons are asymptomatic

Those with comorbidities likely to develop severe infections

Testing facility available at KEM hospital

