Mumbai News: City Records First Zika Virus Case, Citizens Advised To Remain Vigilant

Mumbai: The city's first case of Zika virus was reported in Chembir’s M West ward on Wednesday after a 79-year-old patient with multiple comorbidities was confirmed by Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department stated that the patient had a history of diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart Disease, thalassemia minor, and underwent angioplasty procedure over 20 years ago. Presenting symptoms such as fever, stuffy nose, and cough since July 19, the patient received symptomatic treatment from a private doctor and was subsequently discharged on August 2.

3rd Zika virus case recorded in state

Notably, only two Zika virus cases had been detected in Maharashtra in 2021 and 2022, originating from Pune and Palghar districts, respectively. Zika virus disease is a mild illness transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes that also transmits dengue and chikungunya. Additional civic chief Dr Sudhakar Shinde, confirmed that close contacts have been traced, and their samples are undergoing testing. He advised citizens to be vigilant for symptoms including fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. It's worth noting that Zika is a moderate disease; approximately 80% of patients exhibit no symptoms, while the remaining 20% experience moderate flu-like symptoms.

Testing facility at KEM hospital

The civic health department informed that a household survey in the vicinity detected no more suspected Zika virus cases. A testing facility at King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital has been established. Executive health officer, Dr Daksha Shah, mentioned that vector control measures have been taken after discovering Aedes breeding in building parking areas. The civic body issued an advisory to children to remain calm.

A senior health official noted that medical health officers have been instructed to conduct aggressive surveys and screenings, and send samples to NIV for suspected cases.