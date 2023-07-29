Mumbai News: 28-Yr-Old Hangs Self In Lockup Of Borivali Police Station | IANS

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in the general lockup of the Borivali police station on Friday. Deepak Jadhav hanged himself at around 8.10am, said the police, adding that he was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead at 8.45am. Giving further details, cops said the deceased lived in Ramchandra Bhandari Chawl, Borivali West.

Accused was booked under IPC

After being booked under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (hurt by use of acid), 379 (theft), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), his custody was taken from the Pune police, who had arrested him for murder, on July 26. The court had remanded him to police custody till July 28, so he was kept in the general lockup. He hanged himself with a strong thread-like material, the police added.

