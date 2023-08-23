Mumbai News: 278kg hashish seized so far by Customs Department at Dapoli | FPJ

Ratnagiri: Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Customs Department in Dapoli, Ratnagiri district, has successfully confiscated a total of 278.53 kg of hashish (charas) in recent operations.

Between August 14 and August 17, the Customs Department seized 222.39 kg of hashish from various beaches including Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi, Borya, and the Dabhol creek in the district.

Subsequently, from August 19 to August 22, the Customs Department in Dapoli extended its efforts and seized an additional 56.14 kg of charas from the coastal region spanning Sakhri to Dabhol. The cumulative amount of charas seized during the period from August 14, 2023, to August 22, 2023, has now reached 278.53 kg.

I-Day patrolling

The Customs Division in Dapoli had initiated these operations during Independence Day patrolling when officers discovered suspicious packages in an unclaimed poly bag on Karde beach. The moisture on the package suggested its arrival from the sea. After conducting a drug detection test, it was confirmed that the substance was indeed hashish (charas). In response to the finding, intensive searches were carried out in the surrounding coastal areas.

An official stated, "Based on the packaging material, the contraband seems to be of Afghan/Pakistan origin and could have been dropped or discarded from a foreign vessel. We continue our search operations to locate more contraband. We urge the local residents along the coastline to report any such bags suspected to contain contraband substances to the Dapoli Customs Office. Possession of such narcotic substances from the coastline may lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years under the NDPS Act, 1985."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)