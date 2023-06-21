 Mumbai: Charas Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized in Malad, Drug Peddler Arrested
Mumbai: Charas Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized in Malad, Drug Peddler Arrested

Action was taken based on a tip-off that the accused had come to sell drugs.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
The Malvani police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing 2 kg of charas worth ₹10 lakh. The accused was identified as Majid Shaikh.

Acting on a tip-off that a man would come near a garden located in the vicinity of the Surbhi Building, Malad West, a raid was conducted on Monday. Shaikh was found with a bag, said the police, adding that he couldn't give satisfactory replies when queried about the bag's content.

The search of the article led to the discovery of four packets of charas. Eventually, the accused confessed that he had come to sell the contraband in nearby areas. A case was booked against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused has been remanded to two-day police custody.

