Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Biker Killed, Pillion Injured After Falling Off Lower Parel Bridge Following Collision With Taxi |

Mumbai: A motorcycle-borne man was killed and the pillion rider sustained grievous injuries after their two-wheeler collided with an oncoming taxi on Thursday at 3 am. The accident occurred in front of Phoenix Tower on Dataji Nalawade bridge in Lower Parel. While the rider died on the spot, the pillion rider fell off the bridge.

The taxi driver, Subodh Singh, 37, was coming from Mumbai Central and the biker, Usman Khan, 24, was on his way to Mahalaxmi from Dadar. According to Singh, Khan's bike hit the railing first before colliding with his taxi. Singh told the police that his taxi was completely damaged and he stopped another cab with women passengers to rush Khan to KEM Hospital. He said two other motorcyclists helped him. Khan was, however, pronounced dead by doctors.

Pillion Rider Undergoing Treatment At Nair Hospital

The same taxi rushed the pillion rider, Alpesh Jadhav, 25, who had fallen off the bridge, to Nair Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Singh told the police that he drives for Akbar Travels and that night he was going home after dropping four passengers at a hotel in Mumbai Central.

Talking to the FPJ, Singh said that the biker was speeding and had very bright headlights. He said the motorcyclist first collided with the railing before dashing into his Ertiga. He escaped without injuries as his airbag was deployed.

The police said that Khan was unemployed and resided in Worli. Jadhav too is a resident of Worli. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the deceased under the Motor Vehicles Act.

