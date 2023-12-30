Mumbai News: 22-Yr-Old Zomato Delivery Boy Dies After Speeding BEST Bus Hits His Bike In Marol; Driver Held

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old Zomato delivery boy, Saurabh Aayre, lost his life on Wednesday when a BEST bus struck his motorcycle from behind. The driver, Rupesh Dahiwade (38), a resident of Ghatkopar, has been arrested. According to the police report, Aayre resided in Sai Wadi, Andheri East. On Wednesday, at 9.00 p.m., while on duty, he was driving from Kurla to Andheri on his bike (MH 02 FZ 5631). As he approached the Mittal estate junction near Marol Metro, a BEST bus (MH 01 AP 0677) approached him from behind at high speed, causing him to lose balance and fall on the ground.

Victim Was Rushed To Nearest Hospital

A conductor and onlookers immediately arranged for an autorickshaw to rush him to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East. However, the doctor declared him dead on arrival. Says brother Akshay, "I received a call from Saurabh's phone informing me about the accident. Upon reaching the spot, I learnt that my brother had been taken to the hospital.

By the time I arrived at the hospital, the doctor had already declared him dead. The police conducted an initial investigation and subsequently arrested the bus driver. Six months ago Saurabh had taken up this job and purchased a new bike for meeting his deadlines." Akshay filed a case against the BEST bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahar Police Station on Thursday. Sunil Vagare, Assistant Police Inspector, Sahar Police, stated, "The police have arrested the bus driver. Further investigations are underway."