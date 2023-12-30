 Maharashtra: 2 Dead, 55 Injured After Travel Bus Overturns In Tamhani Ghat Of Raigad
Maharashtra: 2 Dead, 55 Injured After Travel Bus Overturns In Tamhani Ghat Of Raigad

The travel bus overturned in the hilly terrain of Tamhani Ghat. While the exact cause of the accident is being ascertained

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Raigad: Two people died and 55 got injured after a travel bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad under the Mangaon police station area at around 7.30 am on Saturday. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

After receiving information, local authorities immediately sprung into action. The travel bus overturned in the hilly terrain of Tamhani Ghat. While the exact cause of the accident is being ascertained, initial reports suggest that challenging road conditions could have played a role.

Questions over travel safety

The unfortunate event has raised concerns over the safety of travel buses operating in hilly and ghat regions, areas that are often susceptible to such mishaps.

This is not the first such accident reported in Raigad district of Maharashtra. In April 2023, A bus carrying 42 passengers fell into a 300-feet gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. At least 13 people had died, including five minors, and more than 29 sustained injuries. The accident had occurred around 4 am near Khopoli town in Raigad district, 70 km from Mumbai.

Read Also
Raigad bus accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets injured passengers at Panvel hospital; watch
