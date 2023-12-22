Mumbai News: 20-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹3 Lakh To Cyber Fraud; Case Registered

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

The Powai police have registered a case after a 20-year-old woman lost ₹3 lakhs in a cyber fraud. Interestingly, the victim claims to not have shared any passwords or credentials, nor has she clicked on any links.

The victim, a resident of Andheri, works as a Junior Process Analyst with a US-based company. In December, when she was at her workplace in Hiranandani, Powai, she received several messages at once on her Telegram app. It was from an unknown person, who introduced himself as Chander Pandit, she said in her statement. At first she ignored the messages believing it to be spam, but she noticed her email ID in one of the messages.

When she read it carefully, the message said that if she wants her “funds” back, she will have to make a prepaid recharge of ₹5 lakhs. Immediately after, she opened the mobile application of both her bank and checked the bank statements.

“A sum of ₹1.6 lakhs was transferred from my HDFC bank account to my SBI bank account. When I checked the bank statement of my SBI bank account, it showed several transactions of ₹1,000, ₹3,000, ₹3,000, ₹5,000, ₹20,000 and ₹65,000 debited via UPI and ₹2 lakh debited via IMPS,” the victim said.

The victim told the police that she has not shared any password or OTP with anyone, and that somebody gained access to her bank account. The MIDC police had earlier registered a case, which was then transferred to the Powai police who have initiated a probe in the matter.