 Mumbai News: BKC Police Recovers Stolen ₹9.84 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Case
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Cyber Fraud | FPJ

The BKC Police has successfully recovered the entire sum of ₹9.84 lakh lost by a victim in a cyber fraud incident, following his prompt complaint. The complainant, Debayan Dipankar Das (34), reported the matter to the police and cyber crime authorities immediately after the incident, providing crucial information that led to the swift registration of an FIR. Consequently, the police promptly blocked the bank account where the misappropriated funds had been transferred.

According to police sources, Das received a message on his mobile between July 4 and July 5, offering a part-time job. The message included a contact number, and upon reaching out, Das was briefed on the task. The perpetrator enticed Das with promises of substantial returns upon task completion.

Subsequently, the accused gradually siphoned ₹9.84 lakh from Das under the guise of a prepaid task, failing to deliver anything in return. Realizing he had fallen victim to fraud, Das promptly reported the incident to the police.

In response, the police initiated a swift investigation, leading to the immediate freezing of the implicated bank account. A police official confirmed that the account had been effectively blocked. With the cooperation of the complainant, who completed the necessary procedures in court, the entire stolen amount was successfully recovered.

