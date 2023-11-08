 Mumbai News: 15-Year-Old Hangs Self In Parked Train Coach At Bandra Terminus
Senior police inspector Ravindra Shivramvar said the teenager entered the boogie through the emergency window and hung himself with the seat iron chain.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | IANS

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide inside a train coach parked at Bandra Terminus on Sunday night. A police official said he was found hanging in bogie number S7 of Dehradun Express at platform number 3. A case of accidental death has been registered and efforts are underway to ascertain the victim’s identity.

Police Says Deceased Boy Was Seen Roaming Around Coach For Several Days

After examining the CCTV footage of the area, it was found that the boy was roaming in the area for the past several days. Senior police inspector Ravindra Shivramvar said the teenager entered the bogie through the emergency window and hung himself with the seat iron chain. His body is currently at the Cooper Hospital morgue and will be handed over to the family when found.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

article-image

