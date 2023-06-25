Mumbai News: 1 Held, 5 Absconding As Cops Register Case Against Gang For Late Night Robberies In Chunabhatti

Representational Image

The police have taken action against a gang involved in stopping vehicles in the Chunabhatti area at night and looting the drivers by threatening them with weapons. While one member of the gang has been arrested, five others are currently evading arrest.

Details of the Incident and Victim's Testimony

Shyam Bahadur Jaiswar (35), who works as a trailer driver for Sanjili Roadlines, provided information to the Chunabhatti police regarding the incident. Sanjili Roadlines is responsible for supplying materials for the construction of the Mumbai Metro. Jaiswar regularly transports construction materials from the company's godown in BKC to the Postal Colony in Chembur, where Metro work is ongoing.

Jaiswar recounted in his complaint that on Saturday night, while traveling from BKC to Postal Colony Chembur in a trailer loaded with materials, an autorickshaw suddenly stopped in front of him near Priyadarshini Circle in Sion. Five to six individuals emerged from the autorickshaw, some of whom Jaiswar recognized.

All Gang Members Identified

The police have identified Vinayak Londhe, Vivek Londhe, Mayuresh Sadaphule, Pratik Bhujbal, and two other individuals as being in the autorickshaw. Vinayak Londhe brandished a chopper, forcing Jaiswar to alight from the trailer. Subsequently, Vinayak slapped Jaiswar, stole Rs 2800 and his mobile phone from his pocket, and when Jaiswar objected, the other individuals accompanying Vinayak physically assaulted him. During the assault, Pratik Bhujbal struck Jaiswar's head with a stone, causing bleeding.

Jaiswar raised an alarm, and upon hearing his cries for help, some drivers intervened. However, Vinayak displayed the chopper, warning them that anyone interfering would face dire consequences. Fearing for their safety, the onlookers dispersed.

Vinayak threatened Jaiswar, warning him to continue providing money or face further violence. Jaiswar reported the incident to the Chunabhatti police.

Pattern of Criminal Activities and Urging Public Cooperation

Jaiswar stated in his statement to the police that the accused individuals have been looting people in the area using similar methods. The residents are afraid to report these incidents due to the fear instilled by the perpetrators.

In response to Jaiswar's complaint, the Chunabhatti police have registered an FIR under sections 34, 341, 387, 395, and 397 of the IPC. Rahul Mahadik has been arrested in connection with the case, while the police are actively searching for Vinayak Londhe, Vivek Londhe, Mayuresh Sadaphule, Pratik Bhujbal, and another individual.

The police are urging anyone who has been assaulted and robbed by these individuals to come forward and file a complaint, assuring their cooperation and assistance in bringing the culprits to justice.

