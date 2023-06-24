Mumbai: Malvani Police Nab Man Trying To Sell Counterfeit Notes

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sell counterfeit currency having a face value of ₹4,000 while paraphernalia, worth ₹7 lakh, required for printing fake notes have been seized from his house, said the Malvani police. The accused was identified as Umesh Kumar.

Incriminating items found

On June 22, the police received a tip-off about a suspicious person moving near Ganesh Mandir, Gate Number 1, Malvani, Malad West. The cops raided the area and nabbed Umesh. Upon searching his pockets, the police found eight fake notes of ₹500 denomination. During interrogation, he finally confessed to the crime, said the police.

A search of Umesh's residence led to the seizure of various incriminating items, including a color printer, two pen drives, four mobile phones, a micro memory card, blank papers, a laptop, an iPod, among other things.

The accused has been booked under section 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of the Indian Penal Code.