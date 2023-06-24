Mumbai: Police Nab Minor Chain Snatcher Who Jumped Into Drain To Escape

Dahisar police nabbed a chain snatcher, a minor, who hid in a drain after snatching a chain from a woman. The offender had jumped into the drain to escape arrest, he was pulled out with the help of fire brigade three hours after he jumped into it. However, the police could not recover the chain from the drain where the minor allegedly threw on seeing the police.

According to the information received from the Dahisar police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday night. Kavita Jalan, 53, was walking to her brother-in-law's house, when the minor distracted her by asking for directions to Anand Nagar metro station and snatched her chain.

Chain snatcher in broad daylight

When the woman raised alarm and the passersby notified the police and chased him, he jumped into the drain under a bridge to hide. When the police team looking for him could not find him, they called the fire brigade to pull him out of the drain.

Around 12 am the accused came out of the drain from the other side when the police caught him.

Minor sent to juvenile home

In the case, on the complaint of the woman, the police registered an FIR and took the minor into custody and sent him to the Juvenile home. Dahisar police is probing the matter further.