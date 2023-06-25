Mumbai Police Conducts 'All Out Operation', Nabs Over 349 People For Various Offences

Salman Ansari

Mumbai Police conducted their ‘all out operation’ on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday where they apprehended more than 349 people for various offences during the operation.

According to the police, they conducted the combing operation as part of an all out operation at 215 places, across the city, during which a total of 955 accused with criminal history were examined.

Out of the 955 people, 236 were found with cases registered against them currently for which they were arrested during the operation. Under the offences registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 394 accused were examined out of which 27 people were found with drugs – that was for selling or buying purpose. A total of 19 cases were registered while 27 were placed in arrest.

83 people were held for consumption of illegal narcotic drugs.

323 accused who have history records for theft, robbery, etc, were examined by the police. Meanwhile, the ones who were externed from the city for criminal offences – a total of 48 people – were arrested by the police. 609 hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas were raided to check on illegal activities during the operation.

26 cases were registered by the police against 28 arrested accused for possession, sale of illegal weapons under the Arms Act. Nakabandi were also conducted by the traffic police at almost 105 spots and during the routine checking, a total of 5,927 vehicles, two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were penalized under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Read Also Mumbai Police conducts All Out Operation; 390 arrested across city