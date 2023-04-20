Mumbai Police conducts All Out Operation; 390 arrested across city | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police conducted its regular 'All Out Operation' on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and 390 people were arrested. Nakabandis were conducted across the city to enhance security.

Out of 960, 30 people, who are termed as absconding or were on the police wanted list of criminals were arrested. At least 81 who had a non-bailable warrant against them were also arrested, police said. 135 were arrested for being involved in the sale, consumption or possession of illegal narcotic drugs under the NDPS Act.

For carrying and possessing of illegal and deadly weapons like swords, knives, choppers, etc, 23 people were arrested.

Raids conducted at 51 places across city

The police also raided 51 places spread across the city and 62 were arrested on charges of illegal sale of alcohol and gambling. 32 accused, who were earlier externed by police to maintain the law, were also arrested.

At 130 locations, 31 people were found and arrested. The police also checked 542 spots including hotels, lodges and musafirkhanas and arrested 30 more accused.

The traffic branch of the Mumbai Police conducted extensive Nakabandis at 76 spots and penalised 872 motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act, while 17 drivers were booked for drunk driving.