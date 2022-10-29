Mumbai: New traffic diversion in Bandra till November 19; read details here | File photo

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday announced that traffic from the Kherwadi area of Bandra, where J. Kumar Infra-project will be undertaking cement concrete work for Metro line-2B pillar no. 411, will be diverted from Friday.

As per the notification by MTP, for the said work, there shall be 'No Entry' for vehicles proceeding from New Family Court towards Bandra Railway Bridge landing through southbound of New Family Court BKC Flyover bridge.

For alternate roads, motorists can proceed through the subway by taking a right turn at MMRDA Junction and a left turn at Kalanagar junction and then through Prabodhankar Thackeray subway along pillar no. 411, shall proceed through Western Express Highway.

The said diversion will remain enforced from Friday to November 19, between 12 to 6 am, in the morning period only.