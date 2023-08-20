Mumbai: Neeru Randhawa And Arman Kohli Settle Assault Case Five Years Later

Five years after an assault case was lodged by former model Neeru Randhawa against her then boyfriend Arman Kohli, the case has been closed following a settlement reached between the two.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and RN Laddha closed the case after advocates of both, Randhawa and Kohli, submitted documents showing that a settlement had been reached between the former couple.

According to Randhawa's plea, the duo was in a live-in relationship. Following a dispute on June 3, 2018, Kohli brutally assaulted her, resulting in serious injuries to the woman who underwent 15 sutures. She had registered an FIR against the actor at the Santacruz police station.

However, the two reached a settlement in the presence of mutual friends, wherein it was agreed that Kohli will pay Rs1 crore; Rs50 lakh was to be given as an initial amount within three days. For the remaining amount, his brother, Rajnish, gave two post-dated cheques of Rs25 lakh each. The actor then approached the HC which quashed the FIR after Randhawa's consent.

However, she later alleged that the two cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds. Subsequently, Randhawa filed a fresh petition contending that the Kohli family used “fraud and deceit” in the court to get the FIR quashed and hence the order (quashing the FIR) be recalled.

During the hearing on August 19, Kohli’s advocate Taraq Sayed informed the court that the actor was in dire straits, but had still managed to arrange Rs 30 lakhs after pawning his family jewellery.

Randhawa’s advocate Kushal Mor accepted the Rs 30 lakh, as against the Rs 50 lakh as agreed earlier, and agreed to close the case.

The bench then disposed of Randhawa’s petition.

