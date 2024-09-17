Mumbai: NDPS Court Denies Bail To Singer Priyanka Karkaur From Chembur In Drug Trafficking Case | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The NDPS court has refused to grant bail to 25 year old singer Priyanka Karkaur from Chembur, arrested on August 16, last year for being part of syndicate involved in drug trafficking. The police had recovered huge cash from her house which was used for drugs trafficking.

The prosecution claimed that commercial quantity of contraband of Ketamine and Charas was recovered from the group of the accused who were found sitting in a car.

Moreover the prosecution claimed that cash of Rs 17 lakhs was recorded from the house of Karkaur and gang's mastermind Sarfaraz Shabir Ali Khan, also known as Golden Bhura.The prosecution hence said, the Crime Branch registered a case against a drug smuggling gang and a total of 12 accused have been arrested in connection with this crime.

The prosecution had claimed that accused is drug peddler and there is positive material like what’s app chat between her and the co-accused pertaining to the contraband. It prima-facie show the nexus between them.The defence however sought bail for her on the ground that investigation is over and the chargesheet against her is already filed. Besides, she had a small kid and she is in prison for around a year.

The court however, rejected the contentions and said, huge cash amount which was utilized in the illegal drug trafficking was recovered from the house of the applicant/accused. After filing of the charge-sheet this fact remain as it is. The court however, rejected her bail observing that the offence committed by her is of heinous nature. "accused is deeply involved in the crime by preparing false and fabricated documents. She was found in possession of illegal amount which was used for the drug trafficking. There is direct nexus of the present applicant/accused with the co-accused. There is no material on record which shows doubt about the genuineness of the prosecution case," the special NDPS court said while rejecting Karkaur's plea.

The court further said, Considering the nature of offence the possibility that, after release of the applicant/accused, applicant/accused may tamper the prosecution witnesses or influence the witnesses or may involve in commission of such offences cannot be ruled out at this stage.