Mumbai: NCP targets Centre after World Bank’s World Governance Indicators downgrades India’s ranking

NCP has criticised the BJP led government at the Centre after the World Bank’s World Governance Indicators (WGI) downgraded India’s ranking. WGI plays a key role in deciding the sovereign credit rating of any country. India is losing its sovereign credit rating due to low scores in WGI parameters.

State party chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said that India’s WGI is much below the BBB Median in all six indicators including Voice and Accountability, Political Stability and Absence of Violence, Government Effectiveness, and Regulatory Quality, Rule of Law and Control of Corruption.

‘’It is shocking to learn that India under the Modi government is faring poorly as per the WGI. A government which promised Acche Din is now struggling to give a quality life to its citizens,’’ said Tapase. He further added, ‘’It is high time that the government wakes up to the reality and takes concrete action for economic revival and employment.’’

Tapase said that the NCP has always said that all was not well on governance and economic parameters but the Modi government conveniently dodged these questions. ‘’BJP leaders spoke on Hijab, Hallal and Hindu Muslim and thereby avoid questions on inflation, unemployment and dip in GDP growth,’’ he noted.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:49 PM IST