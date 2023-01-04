Mumbai: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde injured in accident, airlifted & admitted in city hospital for further treatment

A senior NCP legislator and former minister Dhananjay Munde, who met with an accident on Tuesday night at Parli in Beed district, was on Wednesday airlifted in an air ambulance and admitted in the Breach Candy hospital for further treatment.

Munde suffered injuries after his car met with an accident. He was returning after attending a slew of programmes in his Parli constituency when he allegedly lost control of his car which collided with the edge of the pavement.

Munde in his tweet said that there was nothing to worry about. ‘’While returning home after a day of public events in my constituency and meetings with workers, my car suffered a small accident at Azad Chowk in Parli after the driver lost control of the vehicle. I have received minor injuries in the chest and doctors have advised me to rest,’’ he tweeted.