Mumbai: NCP convenes meeting of its ministers on Tuesday

Amidst the growing trust deficit amongst the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, the Congress’ ‘go solo’ announcements and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issuing new dates for the collapse of the government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has convened a meeting of its ministers on Tuesday at the residence of party veteran and former union minister Praful Patel.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut held a second meeting in a week with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is stable and it does not face any threat.

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik told the Free Press Journal, “The meeting slated for Tuesday is expected to discuss the allocation of various state undertakings to the NCP.”

Another minister, who did not want to be named, said the meeting will certainly take stock of the present political situation and discuss strategy to counter BJP’s tirade against the state government and its repeated announcements on the collapse of the MVA government.

Malik clarified that there were no differences among the MVA partners. “The MVA government is functioning based on a Common Minimum Programme. People are happy. The government has received a pat for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic from across the country. It will complete its five-year tenure,’’ he noted.

Meanwhile, Raut, who had met Pawar last week, met him again today. The Shiv Sena MP, who held a marathon meeting with Thackeray on Saturday, also met the latter today. “The MVA government will complete its five-year term. No one should be under the illusion that the government will be destabilised,” said Raut.

Raut came out in full support of the party legislator Pratap Sarnaik who had recently, in a letter, urged Thackeray to team up with the estranged ally BJP to stop harassment from the central investigating agencies. “If our MLA is in trouble, the central agencies are harassing him without any reason, then we have to see how to tackle the situation,’’ he noted.

Raut said he held talks with Sarnaik who has said that he will remain with Shiv Sena.