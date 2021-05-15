Mumbai: NCLT issues Insolvency Resolution Process against Wizcraft as principal loan borrower fails to repay Rs 60 cr

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted a petition filed by IDBI Bank Ltd. seeking to invoke Insolvency and Bankruptcy proceedings against Wizcraft International Entertainment Private Limited for failing to pay around Rs 60 crore, an amount, which the original loan borrower - Great Indian Nautanki Company Private Limited (GINCL) failed to pay.

The bank alleged that Wizcraft being the corporate guarantor to the loan it granted to GINCL had issued an "unconditional and unrecoverable" Corporate Guarantee by which it undertook to pay forthwith upon demand without any demur all amounts payable by the borrower - GINCL. The bank even issued proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, in this matter.

However, Wizcraft contended that it wasn't liable to pay any amounts as GINCL along with the bank had entered into an agreement with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) also known as Haryana Urban Development Authority, without it's (Wizcraft) consent. It claimed that the bank by a no-objection certificate in July 2019, freeing GINCL and making the new bidder (HSVP) responsible for the discharge of the said loan.